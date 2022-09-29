Women’s Volleyball to Host Two Ivy League Matchups this Weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s volleyball team (1-8, 0-1 Ivy) will play host to Ivy League competitors Penn (1-10, 0-1 Ivy) and Princeton (9-2, 1-0 Ivy) this weekend. The match against Penn will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 pm followed by a match against Princeton on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 pm The games will both be streamed on ESPN+.

What to Know

– Harvard faced Dartmouth (9-2,1-0 Ivy) last weekend in the first Ily League match of the year. The Crimson pushed the Big Green to four sets but were defeated 1-3.

– Harvard finished the 2021 season 7-7 in Ivy League play, ranking fifth at the conclusion of the season.

– Last year’s matchups against the Quakers resulted in one 3-1 win followed by a 2-3 loss. In each of the past four seasons the Crimson has won their first matchup of the season over Penn and hopes to continue that streak in 2022. Harvard’s all-time record against Penn is 17-25.

– Harvard volleyball lost their first matchup to Princeton last year 2-3 but swept the Tigers 3-0 in the second matchup.

Up Next

Harvard volleyball will host two more conference games on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 pm against Yale and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 pm against Brown. Friday’s match will be the annual Dig Pink fundraiser event for the Side-out foundation. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.