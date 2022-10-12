Women’s Volleyball to Host Two-Game Home Skid, Starting Wednesday

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University Women’s volleyball will host back-to-back matches on Wednesday, Oct. 12 with a non-conference tilt with Salem at 6 pm, followed by a conference match with Elizabeth City State on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 pm Both matches will be played inside AC Jordan Arena.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 | 6:00 pm vs. Salem \ Thursday, Oct. 13 | 6:00 pm vs. Elizabeth City State

Where: AC Jordan Arena (Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex) | Bowie, MD

Live Stats: BSUBulldogs.com

Video: Bulldog Sports Network

Bowie State Athletics Social Media: @BSU_Sports_Info (Twitter), @bowiestatebulldogs (Instagram)

The Bulldogs

Bowie State is 7-8 overall and 4-6 against league opponents Entering this week’s competition. The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the CIAA round-up in Raleigh, NC – falling to Claflin (3-1), Fayetteville State (3-2) but earning a 3-0 sweep of Livingstone. This season the Bulldogs are 6-1 at home, which has not happened since 2008 where BSU finished 6-3 in AC Jordan Arena.

Collectively, Bowie State averages 9.1 Kills per set on a hitting percentage of .123 while its opponents have tacked 9.1 Kills per set (.150 hitting percentage). The statistical leaders for Bowie State are Graduate seniors Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD) with 132 kills, junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) with 277 assists, freshman Charity Harris (Brandywine, MD) with 27 service aces, junior Neysha Washington (Winchester, VA) with 184 digs and Graduate senior Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ) with 33 blocks.

Bowie State is currently in fifth place among the CIAA Northern Division standings with a 1-3 mark.

Salem

Salem is 0-23 with a 0-7 on the road this season. The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 setback to Winston-Salem State on Oct. 5. Leading Attacker and defender is Tahnee Gerard with 56 Kills and a team-high 112 digs while Gabriela Chaparro has 130 assists.

The Tigers have defeated the Bulldogs twice since 2016, the last outing occurred in 2017 with Bowie State sweeping Salem, 3-0 (16-25, 23-25 ​​and 11-25) in West Chester, Pa.

Elizabeth City State

The hot Lady Vikings have won their last seven matches Entering Thursday’s Matchup with Bowie State. ECSU is 17-7 overall, 10-0 against CIAA opponents and 3-0 on the road. The Lady Vikings are coming off a 3-1 win over Chowan in Murfreesboro, NC Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Individually, Jada Rouse has a team-high 218 Kills (2.73 Kills per set), Kayleigh Sullivan has a team-best 433 Kills (5.03 Kills per set) and Naijya Leggett has 325 digs for a team-high and a 3.78 digs per set average.

ECSU and BSU first meeting of the 2022 season occurred on Oct. 2 with the Bulldogs falling in straight sets (13-25, 16-25, 15-25). Bowie State is 4-25 against Elizabeth City State since 2008 and have lost four-straight matches to the Lady Vikings Entering Thursday’s contest.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.