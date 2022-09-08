Women’s Volleyball to Host Harvard Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s volleyball team will play host to the Harvard Invitational this weekend, Sept. 9-10, in the Crimson’s 2022 home debut weekend. The Crimson (0-3) will compete against Utah Valley (3-3) on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 pm, before taking on Georgia (5-1) and Iona (5-1) on Saturday at 11 am and 4 pm, respectively. All matches will air live on ESPN+.

What to Know

– Harvard started the 2022 season last weekend at the Bryant Invitational, where they dropped three contests to Bryant, Montana State and Boston College.

– This weekend will mark the second Matchup vs. Utah Valley in series history with the first coming in 2006, when the Wolverines defeated the Crimson. Harvard, meanwhile, has faced Georgia twice before going 1-1 against the Bulldogs.

-The Crimson go into Saturday afternoon’s match vs. Iona with a one-match history between the two teams, with Harvard coming out on top in 2004.

-Junior Ashley Wang was named to the All-Tournament Team last weekend at the Bryant Invitational for her performance (26 kills, two blocks, eight assists) over three matches.

-Wang and first-year Brynne Faltinsky were named to the Ivy League Honor Roll for the week of September 5.

– Seniors Jamie Rao and Bella Almanza will lead the team as Captains throughout the season. Along with junior Olivia Cooper the Captains were named to last year’s All-Ivy Honorable Mention Team.

Up Next

After a weekend in Cambridge, Harvard will head to Durham, NC, to face Winthrop in a neutral-site match on Sept. 16, at 3 pm, before facing Duke on Sept. 17, at noon.