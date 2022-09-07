Women’s Volleyball to Host Goldey-Beacom in Home Opener

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s volleyball team will play its first home match of the 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Bulldogs host Goldey-Beacom inside AC Jordan Arena at 6 pm for “Back to School” night.

Admission is free and open to the public.

When: Thursday, September 8 | 6:00 p.m

Where: AC Jordan Arena

Live Stats: BSUBulldogs.com

Video: Bulldog Sports Network

Bowie State Athletics Social Media: @BSU_Sports_Info (Twitter), @bowiestatebulldogs (Instagram)

Promotion: Back to School Night

Bowie State

The Bulldogs (0-1) suffered a 3-0 (25-13, 25-4, and 25-15) loss to Delaware State Tuesday. Graduate senior Jailynn Ivey (Bowie, MD) led the Bulldogs with 12 kills and two blocks while junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) had 14 assists and junior Neysha Washington (Winchester, VA) collected 10 digs.

Goldey-Beacom

The Lightning (0-6) have lost their last six matches entering Thursday’s competition, including a 3-0 setback to Mercy on Sept. 3. Shayla Boyce is the team’s primary Attacker with 38 Kills and Piper Nanouski is next with 33 kills. Autumn Spendlove is the teams assist leader with 107 on the season while Claudia Camporro owns a team-high 66 digs. The top Blocker for the Lightning is Megan Chesser (7.0) who also leads the team in service aces (6).

Up Next

The Bulldogs will remain home on Sept. 13 to host Trinity (DC) for a non-conference tilt slated for 6 pm in McKeldin Gymnasium.

