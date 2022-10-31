Women’s Volleyball to Honor Seniors Versus Virginia State

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s volleyball team will recognize its Seniors on Monday, Oct. 31 when the Bulldogs play host to Virginia State University in its regular season finale and senior night inside AC Jordan Arena. First serve is slated for 6 pm

When: Monday, October 31| 6:00 p.m

Where: AC Jordan Arena (Bowie, MD)

Live Stats: BSUBulldogs.com

Video: Bulldog Sports Network

Bowie State Athletics Social Media: @BSU_Sports_Info (Twitter), @bowiestatebulldogs (Instagram)

Honoring the Seniors

Bowie State will recognize four Seniors prior to first serve that will include Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD), Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ), Noel Snow (Mount Airy, MD) and Rachel Sefton (Woodbine, MD).

The Matchup

Bowie State trails the all-time series against Virginia State dating back to 2008 (1-26 overall). The Bulldogs have lost their last 26 matches against the Trojans entering Monday’s contest.

Last Timeout

Bowie State earned its road win of the season when the Bulldogs defeated Lincoln (PA) in a five set thriller last Thursday. Junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) registered her fourth triple double of the season with 16 kills, 23 assists and 11 digs while Graduate senior Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD) added 16 kills, eight digs and three assists. Junior Rachel Sefton (Woodbine, MD) contributed a career-high 19 assists while sophomore Dayanna Robb (Glen Dale, MD) added a career-high 13 stops in the winning effort. Statistically, both teams were evenly matched as the Bulldogs held advantages in blocks (7-6) and assists (47-45) for the contest.

The Bulldog Leaders

Ivey leads the Bulldogs offensively with 206 kills while Grossman has 352 assists and 170 digs. Hoges has 47 blocks on the year. Freshman Charity Harris (Brandywine, MD) has a team-high 33 service aces. Ivey is second in the CIAA with kills per set (3.27) and ninth in service aces per set (.49) – Harris is 10th (.49) while Hoges is eighth in the league for blocks (.67). As a team, Bowie State ranks seventh in point average per set (13.73) with a hitting percentage of .126, which is ninth in the league.

Virginia State

The Trojans enter Monday’s Tilt with a 14-15 overall record and an 8-7 mark in the league. VSU currently sits in () place among the Northern Division. Virginia State dropped three straight sets 3-0 (22-25, 22-25 and 13-25) to Shaw on Saturday. Kennedy Hoge and Helenda Eubanks led the way with eight kills apiece while Emma Quarles had 15 assists and Najlaa Williams contributed a match-high 21 digs. Virginia State is 2-3 on the road this season.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.