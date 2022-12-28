Women’s Volleyball to Battle LSU In NCAA First Round

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The University of Hawai’i Women’s volleyball team (22-6, 19-1 Big West) will be heading to Stanford, Calif. for the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s First and Second Rounds as announced on Sunday afternoon. For the third-straight season, the Rainbow Wahine earned the Big West’s automatic bid into the tournament after clinching the league title on Friday night. Hawai’i will open play against LSU (15-13, 9-9 SEC) on Friday, Dec. 3 at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal (24-4, 19-1 PAC-12) are the No. 1 seed and will take on Pepperdine (19-10, 10-8 WCC) in the First Round.

This is Hawai’i’s 29th-consecutive and 40th overall appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Hawai’i received an automatic bid after winning its 11th overall and seventh Big West title since rejoining the league in 2012. UH head Coach Robyn Ah Mow ‘s has led the Rainbow Wahine to their last five-straight NCAA tourneys. UH did not compete in 2021 as the Big West canceled the fall 2020 season due to Covid-19.

Thirty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification, and the remaining 32 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and placed within four regions. Texas earned the top seed overall, followed by Stanford, Wisconsin, and Louisville.

2022 NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Tournament First and Second Rounds

FIRST ROUND MATCH: Hawai’i (22-6, 19-1 Big West) vs. LSU (15-13, 9-9 SEC)

SITE: Maples Pavilion (Stanford University) – Stanford, Calif.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

TIME: 2:30. PM HT

