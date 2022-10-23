Women’s Volleyball Swept by Nationally Ranked Wesleyan (CT) and NYU at Stevens Invite

Next Match: at Rowan University 10/25/2022 | 7:00 PM October 25 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Rowan University

HOBOKEN, NJ (10/22/22) – The Kean University Women’s volleyball team was swept by #14 Wesleyan University and #6 New York University on the final day of the Stevens Invitational.

Wesleyan 3, Kean 0

Anne Beckemeyer totaled 12 kills and posted a .556 hitting percentage, while Taylor Micheaux finished with 10 kills and a .375 hitting percentage. Kylie Brua recorded 34 assists and five digs as the Cougars posted a .283 hitting percentage.

Sophia Lindus notched 15 kills for the Cardinals who hit .415 for the match.

NYU 3, Kean 0

Beckemeyer totaled nine kills, while Ashley Smith and Micheaux posted five kills apiece. Gwen Hangey totaled 16 assists, while Sedona Gaard (16) and Sian Seeger (10) each notched double digit digs (10).

Olivia Lewandowski tallied 12 kills for the Violets who hit .228 for the match.