Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Tri-Match – Kean University

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY (10/15/22) – The Kean University Women’s volleyball team swept a tri-match with St. Lawrence University and Vassar College on Saturday.

Kean 3, St. Lawrence 0

Taylor Micheaux totaled 13 kills, Anne Beckemeyer finished with nine kills, six block assists and five digs as the Cougars (12-8) swept the Saints (5-16) in straight sets.

Ashley Smith posted 12 digs and five kills as the Cougars hit .234 in the match. Aspen O’Brien tallied 31 assists, six digs, four block assists and three kills, while Sian Seeger collected 10 digs and three aces.

St. Lawrence only hit .051 for the match.

Kean 3, Vassar 0

Aubrey Adams , Beckemeyer and Smith all posted eight kills as the Cougars (13-8) swept the host Brewers (4-15) in straight sets. Micheaux added five kills, five digs and two digs, while Kylie Brua collected 27 assists, four digs and three kills. Seeger tallied 15 digs on defense as Kean hit .244 for the match.

Vassar held a .093 hitting percentage.