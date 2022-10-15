Women’s Volleyball sweeps St. John Fisher, Clark (Ma.) on first day of Brick City Invite

Next Match: WPI 10/15/2022 | 11:00 A.M October 15 (Sat) / 11:00 AM WPI History

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT Women’s volleyball team swept a pair of matches on the first day of the Brick City Invitational, Friday, defeating St. John Fisher, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15) and Clark (Ma. ), 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-19).

RIT 3, ST. JOHN FISHER 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)

Sophomore outside hitter Liv Benard notched a match-high 15 kills on .324 hitting.

Junior libero Hailey Blixt totaled a match-best 13 digs and five service aces.

totaled a match-best 13 digs and five service aces. Sophomore opposite Samantha Cox added 10 Kills on .389 attacking.

added 10 Kills on .389 attacking. Junior setter Sydney Neff was credited with a three-set season-high 36 assists while directing the Tigers to .364 hitting as a team.

RIT 3, Clark (Mon.) 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-19)

RIT combined to hit .429 as a team – its second-highest mark of the season.

Benard collected 13 kills on .524 hitting to go along with 10 digs (both match highs).

Neff compiled 32 assists and six digs

Junior defensive specialist Jessica Klein added eight digs and three service aces.

WHAT’S NEXT

RIT plays twice on the second day of action, Saturday (Oct. 15), hosting WPI (11:00 am) and Nazareth (3:00 pm).