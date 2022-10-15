Women’s Volleyball sweeps St. John Fisher, Clark (Ma.) on first day of Brick City Invite
ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT Women’s volleyball team swept a pair of matches on the first day of the Brick City Invitational, Friday, defeating St. John Fisher, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15) and Clark (Ma. ), 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-19).
RIT 3, ST. JOHN FISHER 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)
- Sophomore outside hitter Liv Benard notched a match-high 15 kills on .324 hitting.
- Junior libero Hailey Blixt totaled a match-best 13 digs and five service aces.
- Sophomore opposite Samantha Cox added 10 Kills on .389 attacking.
- Junior setter Sydney Neff was credited with a three-set season-high 36 assists while directing the Tigers to .364 hitting as a team.
RIT 3, Clark (Mon.) 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-19)
- RIT combined to hit .429 as a team – its second-highest mark of the season.
- Benard collected 13 kills on .524 hitting to go along with 10 digs (both match highs).
- Neff compiled 32 assists and six digs
- Junior defensive specialist Jessica Klein added eight digs and three service aces.
WHAT’S NEXT
RIT plays twice on the second day of action, Saturday (Oct. 15), hosting WPI (11:00 am) and Nazareth (3:00 pm).