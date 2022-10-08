Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Linfield, Wins Second Straight

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Christina Boxberger led all hitters with 11 kills while posting a match-high three blocks to lift the Whitman College Women’s volleyball team to a resounding sweep of Linfield in Northwest Conference action on Friday night at the Sherwood Center.

Kenzie Martinez added nine kills and 12 digs for the Blues (5-9, 3-4 NWC) who hit a solid .257 en route to their second straight win. Jamie Bartok equaled Linfield’s Paige Richards with 14 digs for match-high honors in that category.

Marina Erosa led the Wildcats (6-8, 2-5 NWC) with seven kills and Raelynn Hammock added six more. As a team, Linfield hit only .049 for the match.

Whitman jumped on the Wildcats from the get go, reeling off six straight points to begin the match. Linfield rallied but the Blues kept them at arm’s length for the duration of the set. Quinn Pulver’s ace pushed the lead to seven but a mini Linfield run made it a 15-12 game. Erosa later cut the Whitman lead to two but the Blues never gave up their advantage en route to the first-set win.

Set two again saw the Blues get off to a hot start with a 6-1 run to open the frame. This time Linfield made more of a serious run and ran off eight unanswered points to take the lead. Linfield led by a point Midway through the set but Whitman took control. The Blues went on a 7-0 run and took an 18-12 lead; and firm control of the set and match.

In similar fashion in set three, the Blues broke open a tight game with a 5-0 run to take a 17-12 lead. Linfield never recovered as Whitman held on to complete the sweep.

Whitman retakes the court on Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Pacific (Ore.). First serve at the Sherwood Center is set for 6:00 pm



