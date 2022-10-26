Women’s Volleyball Stays Hot, Closing in on Regular Season Championship – The Online Beacon

Looking to build on their playoff birth season last year, the Women’s Volleyball team has been able to do just that and plenty more. The team went 2-0 in play this week, bringing their record up to 11-5 on the year, and are currently in first place in the MASCAC standings.

The team is very “excited” for the upcoming playoffs, according to Head Coach Amanda Beckwith.

“Excited to go out and just show all that they’ve worked on,” she said. “Really go up against some competition within the conference…we’re looking forward to the challenge,” she continued.

The team faced out-of-conference opponents this week, picking up a three-set sweep against Albertus Magnus College, then a back-and-forth five-set series against Sage College, in order to go 2-0.

The team was unphased in preparing for the out-of-conference opponents, as they watched video and Scouting reports, and took practice running certain plays to compliment the opponent’s weaknesses.

Above all, consistency and playing their own game is what has been successful for them this week, as well as all season long.

“We prepared a lot of plays that could happen, and did a lot of repetition about them,” said Elizabeth Brown ’26. “We went through some things that we could expect from the other team like some film that we’ve seen, and we were also just focusing on worrying about our side, not the other team, and just playing how we know how to play as a group,” she continued.

With a smaller, younger roster than most teams in the MASCAC, each player has been expected to take on bigger roles and own more responsibility, and their play on the court has been intimate of that. Players on the team are also receiving recognition from opponents for their play as well.

After averaging 14.5 kills and 12.5 digs with a .288 hitting percentage this past week, Brown won her second consecutive MASCAC Rookie of the Week award. In addition, Chloie Garber ’25 won her second consecutive MASCAC Player of the Week award after averaging 11.5 kills and 14.5 digs to go along with four aces, three assists, and three block assists.

Despite the recognition, the players continue in their Humble approach, treating each game with fresh sleet, not playing under pressure, and overall, just looking for the win.

“To be completely honest, I didn’t really put a lot of pressure on myself,” said Brown. “When we’re doing the National Anthem, I kind of just take a minute in my head to just scrape everything that just happened and think this is a new game.”

“Just the motivation of just going out there and having a great game,” she continued.

With seven games left remaining in the regular season, the team is not putting its foot on the break anytime soon. Playing the way they know how will be a huge factor in keeping up their success going forward.

“We have to play our game,” said Coach Beckwith. “Our style, our speed, we can’t fall to anyone’s speed. We can only rise, if someone’s challenging us, rise to the occasion because we have been challenged this season and gotten (wins), and we’ve been challenged this season and unfortunately didn’t get a few (wins), but I’ m proud of how they learned from it, whether it’s a mistake or in the moment, learn from the play and execute our style of volleyball,” she continued.

The team continues with their season with a busy schedule this week, facing Worcester State on Tuesday and Castleton on Thursday at home, both at 6 in the evening, and traveling on Saturday to play Salem State at 1 in the afternoon.

Men’s Soccer:

The team lost both their games this past week, with a 1-0 loss against Husson on October 2, and a 4-1 loss against Framingham State. The team now falls to 4-7-1 on the year and drops to fourth in the MASCAC standings. Sam Edge ’22 picked up 11 saves total on the week, and Marcos Lopez ’25 picked up the lone goal for the team against the Rams. The team continues their season this Saturday, traveling to face Fitchburg State at 4 in the afternoon.

Women’s Soccer:

The team lost both their games this past week, with a 4-0 loss to Utica and a 1-0 loss to Framingham State. The team now sits at 1-7-2 and is currently last in the MASCAC standings. Jillian Currier ’23 saved 28 potential goals on the week, with no player on the team scoring. The team continues their season with two home games this week against Bryant and Stratton on Tuesday and Fitchburg State on Friday, both at 6 in the evening.

Golf:

The team recently finished their season, participating in the MASCAC Golf Championship at the Shennecossett Golf Course in Groton, Connecticut, and finishing 8th in the tournament. Paul Roeder ’24 was the top player for the Trailblazers, shooting a 91 in the second round and tied for 24th place overall for all individual players participating in the tournament.

Men’s Cross Country:

The team participated in the James Earley Invitational at Stanley Park Hosted by Westfield State University. MCLA finished in 24th place overall, with David Babineau ’24 leading the team with a finishing time of 30:34.02. The team continues their season at the WNE Golden Bear Invitational Hosted by Western New England University this Saturday at 11:30 in the morning.