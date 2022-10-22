Women’s Volleyball Splits Opening Matches of Stevens Invitational

Next Match: vs. No. 14 Wesleyan vs. Kean 10/22/2022 | 10 A.M October 22 (Sat) / 10 AM vs. Well. 14 Wesleyan vs. Kean History

HOBOKEN, NJ (Oct. 21, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s volleyball team split their two non-conference matches on Friday night to open the Stevens Invitational. They defeated Kean University in four sets (25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16) and fell to No. 14 Wesleyan University by a score of 3-0 (25-16, 25-18,

The Ducks fell behind 1-0 in the first set against Kean and then never trailed again in the set after that. Stevens went on a 6-1 run Midway through to make the score 12-6 and then never looked back. They closed out the set by a score of 25-14 to take the early 1-0 lead. The second set was a different affair as the Ducks never led by more than three points throughout and took it 25-22. Junior Elle Maggio and sophomore Cleo Shannon each had nine kills headed into the third. The Cougars stole the third set by a score of 25-20 and then Stevens closed out the match with in the fourth and secured the win.

Graduate student Kathleen Riegner finished the match with a season-high 30 assists and tallied 11 digs. Shannon and Maggio finished with 17 and 14 kills, respectively. Junior Liz Patterson totaled 13 kills and 14 digs and sophomore Bailey Axelrad added 27 digs.

In the second match of the night, the Ducks were swept by the Cardinals. Stevens’ only lead of the match came at 4-3 in the opening set and then Wesleyan took control after that, earning the sweep. Maggio led all Ducks with 13 kills and first-year Vivian Lisboa was second with seven. Reigner and senior Enkhsanaa Enkhbayar had 14 and 11 assists, respectively to lead the team.

With the split, Stevens moved to 18-7 overall on the season. Kean fell to 14-9 on the year and Wesleyan improved to 17-2.

Inside the Numbers

Maggio led the Stevens offense with a combined 27 kills across both matches.

Patterson finished with 19 kills and 19 digs across both games.

The loss to Wesleyan snapped a five-game home winning streak for the Ducks.

Stevens has won six-straight over Kean, dating back to 2005.

