Women’s Volleyball Signs Two For 2023

HONOLULU—University of Hawai’i Women’s volleyball head Coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the signing of a pair of players for the 2023 season. The Rainbow Wahine welcome Stella Adeyemi and Tali Hakas who are both 5-11 outside hitters.

Adeyemi hails from Papillion, Neb. and will Graduate from Papillion-Lavista South High School in the Spring of 2023. She helped the Titans win the three state Championships in 2019, ’21, ’22 while finishing runner-up in the 2020 state tournament. Adeyemi earned all-state, all-state tournament, Class A All-Tournament team honors and was named Offensive Player of the Year in the state tourney. Academically, she was a member of the Honor roll. Adeyemi is in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program and was named a Max Prep All-American. She played for the Premier Nebraska Volleyball club team for seven seasons.

“Stella is an athletic, high-flying outside that has the ability to terminate and create kills,” says Ah Mow. “She has a high ceiling and has much room for growth. Stella is a mature, hard-working student-athlete which was evident throughout her recruiting process. She is a great addition to our gym culture and we cannot wait to see her in Green and White!”

Hakas matriculates to UH from Kfar Saba, Israel and is a 2021 Graduate of Hof Hasharon in Shefayim, Israel. The Athletic pin-hitter is a member of the Israeli National Team and competed in the European Championships with the U21 team and European Qualifiers with the Senior National team. Academically, she earned certificates of excellence every semester of high school. Hakas played for the Hapoel Kfar Saba club team for four years and won the national Championship in 2020 and ’21 while also winning the National Cup in 2021.

“Tali is a fiery and steady outsider who has extensive international experience playing on the Israeli National Team,” says Ah Mow. “She has a high volleyball IQ and has the ability to make plays on offense and defense. Tali’s competitive drive will push the level of play in our gym and her maturity will have an immediate impact the moment she arrives in Mānoa.”

2023 Signees

Stella Adeyemi – 5-11 | Outside Hitter | Papillion, Neb. (Papillion-Lavista South HS)

Tali Hakas – 5-11 | Outside Hitter | Kfar Saba, Israel (Hof Hasharon HS)



