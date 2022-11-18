Women’s Volleyball Signs Four to NLI

FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton Women’s volleyball head Coach Nicole Vargas Polster has announced the signings of Ryleigh Garis, Nia Cummings, Ameena Campbell and Aubrey Beaver to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are very excited for the 2023 class to join us,” Polster said. “They are motivated and will bring a competitiveness to help compete at a high level in The Big West Conference.”

Garis is a 5-9 setter from Austin, Texas, where she plays for Vista Ridge High School. She was named a First Team All District member as a junior last season as well as her team’s MVP. Garis has racked up over 2,500 assists and 1,200 digs during her time on Vista Ridge’s volleyball team.

Cummings, a native of Cedar Park, Texas, is a 5-10 middle blocker for Cedar Park High School. Originally from San Diego, Cummings was also named a First Team All District member last season.

Campbell is a 5-11 outside hitter at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California. Born in Fresno, California, she helped guide her team to a Bay League Championship and CIF Championship game appearance last season.

Beaver is a 6-0 outside hitter from Murrieta, California, and competes for Temecula Valley High School. She has played for Temecula Valley each of the last four years and was named Team Captain this season.

Fans will get their first chance to see Garis, Cummings, Campbell and Beaver in action as Titans at the start of the 2023 campaign.

