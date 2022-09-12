Women’s Volleyball Set to Host Trinity (DC) Tuesday in McKeldin

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s volleyball team Returns to action Tuesday, Sept. 13 when the Bulldogs play host Trinity of Washington, DC for a non-conference match at 6 pm in McKeldin Gymnasium.

Admission is free and open to the public.

When: Tuesday, September 13 | 6:00 p.m

Where: McKeld Gymnasium

Live Stats: BSUBulldogs.com

Video: Bulldog Sports Network

Bowie State Athletics Social Media: @BSU_Sports_Info (Twitter), @bowiestatebulldogs (Instagram)

Bowie State

The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off a 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-15) sweep of Goldey-Beacom last Thursday in AC Jordan Arena. Graduate senior Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD) leads the team offensively with 23 Kills and a 3.83 Kills per set average while the assist leader for BSU is a junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) with 25 (4.17 Kills per set).

Defensively, the Bulldogs average 12.17 digs per set and 11.0 blocks. The leading Blocker is a Graduate senior Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ) with four on the season while junior, Neysha Washington (Winchester, VA) has a team-high 22 digs (3.67 digs per set).

Trinity

Trinity (DC) is an NCAA Division III and independent member institution. There were no updated statistics available on behalf of the Tigers.

Up Next

The Bulldogs open conference play when BSU travels to Petersburg, Va. to face Virginia State on Sept. 15 at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 pm

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.