Women’s Volleyball Set to Compete in First OVC Tournament

The Lindenwood Women’s volleyball team begins their very first Division I postseason run tomorrow, November 17, against Tennessee Tech at 12:30 pm

The Lions will be heading into the postseason seeded No. 7, playing the No. 2 Seeded Golden Eagles in the opening round of the tournament. All four opening round matches will be played at the host school, UT-Martin, who is seeded No. 1 after claiming the OVC Regular Season Championship title for their 15-3 conference record this year.

Leading the Lions into battle is a redshirt senior Mackenzi Sifuentes , who currently leads the conference in hitting percentage with her impressive .396 mark on the year. The 6’1 middle Blocker was Lindenwood’s Lone representative on this year’s OVC postseason award list, securing first team All-OVC honors in the Lions’ Inaugural season in the conference.

Of the three new members in the OVC, Lindenwood was the only team who secured a spot in this year’s postseason tournament, with Little Rock and Southern Indiana being right on the cusp after regular season play.

The last time the Lions and the Golden Eagles met was earlier this year in Hyland Arena, where Lindenwood lost 2-3 in the first set, then turned around and won in four sets the very next day. The Lions were the last team to hand the Golden Eagles a loss this season, seeing that Tennessee Tech has since rattled off ten straight wins to propel them right into the second seed.

Tennessee Tech’s biggest Offensive Threat against the Lions was Madolyn Isringhausen, who tallied 16 Kills in the first match and 14 Kills in the second to lead the Golden Eagles. Their setter, Jordan Karlen, took home both OVC Freshman and OVC Setter of the Year, so she will be a key piece for the Lions to shut down as well.

Tomorrow’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be followed along with at #7 Lindenwood vs. #2 Tennessee Tech (statbroadcast.com).