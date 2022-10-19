Women’s Volleyball Remains Stellar in WSC South — The

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Santa Monica College (SMC) Corsairs Women’s volleyball team played against the Antelope Valley College (AVC) Marauders. SMC entered the Western State Conference (WSC) South standings tied with West Los Angeles College (WLAC), and a win would prove useful to keep pace with them as WLAC would gather a win of their own the same day. The Corsairs did just that, beating the Marauders three sets to one.

SMC got on the board first, and were able to score four unanswered. The Marauders were finally able to get a point through a service error by SMC, and eventually tied the set at seven apiece. Neither team really took a strong lead as both exchanged the lead a few times, but the Corsairs were able to secure the first set 25-21. AVC scored the first couple points of the second set, but SMC quickly got on the board as well. Same as the first set, the score remained close for most of the set, but the Corsairs were able to secure the set once again, 25-23.

The Corsairs just needed one more set to win the game and although they didn’t score the first point of the third set, they did a good job at remaining in the game. SMC held the lead until AVC tied the set at 17 points apiece, eventually taking the lead and holding onto it. They secured their first set win 25-21. The fourth set started off the same as the third with AVC scoring first. SMC was determined to win the game, however, and tied it at one and took the lead. They did a good job at keeping the game out of, at some point being ahead by twelve points. SMC Secured the fourth and final set 25-17.

The Corsairs remain stellar throughout the season. The win against AVC propelled them to a 12-4 overall record, 5-1 at home, and 3-1 in the WSC South standings. Their next game will be a conference game at home on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 pm against the Citrus College Owls. The Owls are currently 1-3 in the WSC South standings and 6-12 on the season.