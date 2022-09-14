Women’s Volleyball Ready for Rivalry Weekend

Molly Metress Director, Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati volleyball program concludes non-conference play with a pair of matches against local rivals Miami (OH) and Xavier this weekend.

The Bearcats will host Miami (OH) on Friday at Fifth Third Arena. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm on ESPN+.

UC will then make the short trip to Xavier on Saturday for the Queen City Classic. The match will be broadcast nationally on FloVolleyball at 6 pm

// WEEKEND REWIND

Cincinnati dropped a pair of matches to SEC foe South Carolina. Freshman Carly Glendinning led the Bearcats offensively, averaging 3.80 kills and 4.10 points per set. Redshirt senior Kailea Carrier , who stepped up as middle blocker, averaged 1.17 blocks per set to lead the defensive unit. The Bearcats will look to snap a five-match losing streak.

// QUEEN CITY CLASSIC

Cincinnati has dominated the Queen City Classic, holding a 27-12 all-time advantage against Rival Xavier. The Bearcats have won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams. The Musketeers’ lone win during that stretch came on Feb. 6, 2021 (3-1). Cincinnati has won three straight at the Cintas Center. UC won the first-ever meeting between the two teams, defeating Xavier in straight sets on Oct. 22, 1973. Under head Coach Molly Alvey the Bearcats are 6-4 vs. the Musketeers.

Select Career Averages vs. Xavier (Min. 5 sets played):

Payton Frederick (12 sets): 4.16 d/s

Maria Tobergte (12 sets): 4.50 d/s, 1.75 k/s

Sarah Norcom (10 sets): 2.00 k/s, 1.20 d/s

Kerstin Ficker (9 sets): 2.55 d/s

Madison Waters (8 sets): 2.87 k/s, 1.75 d/s

// SERIES HISTORY VS. MIAMI (OH)

The Bearcats boast a 23-15 all-time record against Miami (OH). UC defeated Miami, 3-1, last season on Sept. 18, 2021. Frederick notched a match-high 20 digs while Abby Walker put down 12 kills with only one attacking error on 25 attempts (.440). Tobergte had 14 digs and five kills and Not Madden dished out 23 assists. Prior to that, the RedHawks had won three straight in the series.

// LEAGUE LEADERS

Walker sits ninth in the AAC in blocks per set (0.97) and 15th in kills per set (2.81). Freshman setter Caroline Endres Ranks fifth in the AAC in assists per set (9.48) and ninth in service aces per set (0.42). On two occasions, she has posted four service aces in a match.

// YOUNG BUT READY

The Bearcats’ 2022 roster features 10 underclassmen: five sophomores and five freshmen. Seven of the 10 underclassmen have played in more than 20 sets this season, with Walker (31) and Endres (30) leading the way. Walker is averaging a team-best 2.81 kills per set while Endres is handling the setting duties and dishing out 9.48 assists per set. Sophomore starter Shaye Eggleston has provided stability to the Bearcats’ backrow, averaging 2.00 digs and 1.33 kills per set in 27 sets played. Freshmen Avry Tatum and Glendinning have both seen time as starting outside attackers, playing in 27 and 24 sets, respectively.

// UP NEXT

Cincinnati opens AAC play with a pair of road matches against Tulane (Sept. 23) and Houston (Sept. 25).