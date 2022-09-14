Women’s Volleyball Q&A: Kayleigh Hames

Kayleigh Hames is a senior defensive specialist from Maryville, Tennessee. After three years with the Waves, she has played 218 sets while averaging 1.65 digs per set. Now a senior, she hopes to help lead her team into a deep playoff run:

Q: What is your favorite memory while being in this program?

A: I have a lot of good memories from playing volleyball with Pepperdine, but my favorite memory was when we swept BYU at home my sophomore year! There was a great atmosphere in the building which led to a great game.

Q: Why did you choose to go to Pepperdine?

A: The reason why I chose Pepperdine was because of the great culture and the coaches. We have an amazing culture on our team and the coaches have made my experience at Pepperdine unique. The view is also not bad.

Q: How has your role changed on the team over the past couple of seasons?

A: I would say as I am now transitioning into a senior this season, just taking on a role of leadership for those who are Younger than me and trying to give them the advice I was given during my freshman year from the Seniors and upperclassmen.

Q: The Waves played Nebraska on August 27, and your sister Nicklin plays for the Cornhuskers. How did it feel to play against your sister at the Collegiate level?

A: That was an experience I will never forget. It was so amazing to play against my sister at Nebraska and experience in first person what she experiences during her time at Nebraska, and the fans were terrific.

Q: How is this team different from years past?

A: We have so much talent and depth this year, and this is also one of the youngest teams I’ve been on during my time here. We have so many fresh new faces that it’s exciting to see them already grow and become fantastic volleyball players at Pepperdine.

Q: What are your plans after this year?

A: I am looking into becoming a Graduate assistant, helping with a Women’s volleyball program either here at Pepperdine or elsewhere. I also plan to get my Master’s degree.

Q: What is your favorite place to play on the road?

A: My two favorite places to play are definitely Saint Mary’s and LMU. The best part about playing there is their facilities like their gym.

Q: What is your Mindset while in serve receive?

A: I try to be calm, cool, and collected because if you pass with a lot of emotion, it can affect how well you do. Also, I like to have a “not getting aced” Mindset while passing in serve receive.

Q: If you couldn’t play defense what position would you play?

A: I would be a setter on the court because I love to set from a libero position as well.

Q: Since this might be your last year on the court for Pepperdine, what are your goals for the rest of the season?

A: I just want to enjoy every moment with my teammates and try to create as many memories on and off the court while I’m still playing with the Pepperdine jersey on my back.