Women’s Volleyball Plays at Cleveland State and Oakland This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s volleyball team is hitting the road this week to face Cleveland State and Oakland on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 14-15).

Game Day Information (Friday)

Who: Cleveland State Vikings

When: Friday, October 14 | 6 P.M

Where: Cleveland, Ohio | Woodling Gymnasium

Live Stats: Link

Watch: ESPN+

Match Notes: Purdue Fort Wayne

Game Day Information (Saturday)

Who: Oakland Golden Grizzlies

When: Saturday, October 15 | 4 PM

Where: Rochester, Mich. | Athletics Center O’Rena

Live Stats: Link

Watch: None

Match Notes: Purdue Fort Wayne

Know Your Foes

• Cleveland State is 6-12, 3-4 Horizon League, but is on a two-match losing skid with a trip to Milwaukee and Green Bay. The Vikings beat Oakland and Robert Morris prior to that weekend. Freshman Laken Voss is the best attacking option for CSU, averaging 3.42 kills per set.

• Oakland is 7-12 and also 3-4 in Horizon League action. The Golden Grizzlies picked up wins at Robert Morris, Youngstown State and Green Bay, but have yet to win a home match this season. Patti Cesarini is leading the team with 3.65 kills per set, while Emily Wichmann is averaging 5.14 digs per set.

Series Histories

• Purdue Fort Wayne owns a 5-2 record against Cleveland State and won the last two meetings. Sidney Schiller put up double-digit kills in both those contests.

• The Mastodons and Oakland have a storied history, playing each other 56 times. The ‘Dons have won 34, including two of the last three.

Sidney Slammer

Sidney Schiller had 20 kills in the Mastodons’ three-set match against Wright State. It was a career-high for Schiller in three-set matches. It was just two shy of her career-high in matches of any length.

Dynamic Defensive Duo

Rachael Crucis and LonDynn Betts had 26 and 20 digs, respectively, in the Mastodons’ five-set win at IUPUI. This was the first time since 2018 that two Mastodons had 20 or more digs in a match.

Speaking of Duos…

In Horizon League action this season, Sidney Schiller and Iris Riegel have been a one-two punch on the pins. Schiller is averaging 3.69 kills per set and Riegel is right behind at 3.23.

I Dig That Stat!

Rachael Crucis is third in the league and 38th in the country with 4.72 digs per set.

Set Up For Success

Taya Haffner is third in the Horizon League and top-100 in the country with 600 total assists.

Diggin’ Up Everything

Rachael Crucis is in the top-four in program history in digs per set and career digs.

Digs Per Set

1. Tessa McGill (4.77, 2009-12)

2. Peachy Jankowski (4.67, 2004-07)

3. Rachael Crucis (4.38, 2019-present)

4. Olivia Hahn (3.93, 2013-16)

5. Katie Bruening (3.58, 1997-98)

digs

1. Tessa McGill (2,324, 2009-12)

2. Peachy Jankowski (2,253, 2004-07)

3. Laura Douglas (1,623, 1997-00)

4. Rachael Crucis (1,621, 2019-present)

5. Katie Crowe (1,507, 2017-21)

Last Time Out

Purdue Fort Wayne fell to Northern Kentucky 3-1 despite 20 digs from Rachael Crucis .

Coming Up

Purdue Fort Wayne will travel to Green Bay on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to play the Phoenix at 7 PM ET.



~Feel the Rumble~