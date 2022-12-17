Women’s Volleyball Places Nine on Academic All-MAC Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – – Nine members of the Ball State Women’s volleyball program were named to the 2022 Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team as announced Thursday (Dec. 15) by the league office.
Representing the Cardinals on the list were: Havyn Gates, Lauren Gilliland, Maggie Huber, Natalie Mitchem, Marie Plitt, Natalie Risi, Cait Snyder, Kate Vinsonand Megan Wielonski.
The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. First-year players and transfer students in their first year at their current institution are not eligible.
Ball State’s three-time award winners are Huber, Mitchem, Plitt, and Risi. Gilliland, Snyder, and Vison each earn the Honor for the second consecutive season, while Gates and Wielonski are first-time recipients.
Over her seven seasons as head coach, Kelli Miller Phillips has helped her student-athletes earn a total of 55 Academic All-MAC selections.
Ball State Women’s Volleyball 2022 Academic All-MAC Honorees
Havyn GatesSenior, General Studies, 3.580
Lauren GillilandJunior, Elementary Education, 4,000
Maggie HuberSenior, Elementary Education, 3.835,
Natalie MitchemSenior, Psychological Science, 3.473
Marie PlittSenior, Psychological Science, 3.716
Natalie RisiSenior, Marketing, 3.937
Cait SnyderJunior, Pre-Audiology Preparation, 3.935
Kate VinsonJunior, Sports Administration, 3.894
Megan WielonskiSophomore, Sports Administration, 3,794