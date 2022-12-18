Women’s Volleyball Places Nine on Academic All-MAC Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio – – Nine members of the Ball State Women’s volleyball program were named to the 2022 Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team as announced Thursday (Dec. 15) by the league office.

Representing the Cardinals on the list were: Havyn Gates , Lauren Gilliland , Maggie Huber , Natalie Mitchem , Marie Plitt , Natalie Risi , Cait Snyder , Kate Vinson and Megan Wielonski .

The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. First-year players and transfer students in their first year at their current institution are not eligible.

Ball State’s three-time award winners are Huber, Mitchem, Plitt, and Risi. Gilliland, Snyder, and Vison each earn the Honor for the second consecutive season, while Gates and Wielonski are first-time recipients.

Over her seven seasons as head coach, Kelli Miller Phillips has helped her student-athletes earn a total of 55 Academic All-MAC selections.