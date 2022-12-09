Women’s Volleyball Opens NCAA Tournament Friday at Rec Hall

TICKETS

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —

Penn State welcomes UMBC, UCF, and Yale for the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament this weekend. The Lions, who enter as a No. 4 seed in their quadrant of the bracket and the No. 11 ranked team in the nation, open the tournament with a match against UMBC on Friday at 7:30 pm The other first-round match features UCF, a No. 5 seed in the quadrant and the No. 21 ranked team in the AVCA Coaches Poll, against Yale at 5 pm

The winners of the two first-round matches will meet in the second round at Rec Hall on Saturday at 6:30 pm

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

First Round

Friday, Dec. 2

5 pm | Yale (23-2, 13-1 Ivy) vs. #5 UCF (27-1, 19-1 AAC) | Watch | Live Stats

7:30 pm | UMBC (17-8, 7-3 America East) at #4 Penn State (24-7, 13-7 B1G) | Watch | Live Stats

Second Round

Saturday, Dec. 3

6:30 pm | Yale/UCF Winner vs. UMBC/Penn State Winner

PARKING

• Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

• Parking For Women’s volleyball matches, fans are asked to park in the Nittany Deck or West Deck. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $6.00 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app.

•Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

CLEAR BAG POLICY

SERIES HISTORY

• Penn State is 3-0 all-time against UMBC, winning in 1981, 2004, and 2018. The two most recent matches were played at Rec Hall. The teams will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

• Penn State and UCF played for the first time last season. The Lions won 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-19) in Orlando. Allie Holland had five kills and four blocks in the win.

• Penn State is 10-0 in a series with Yale that dates back to 1978. The Lions have never lost a set to the Bulldogs, winning most recently by a 3-0 score in 2017.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

• UMBC is 17-8 overall and went 7-3 in the America East before going on to win the conference tournament for the third consecutive year. Aysia Miller was named the America East Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 4.2 digs/set.

• UCF is 27-1 overall and went 19-1 while sharing the American Athletic Conference title. The Knights have won 15 straight matches, with the last loss coming to Houston on Oct. 7. McKenna Melville, who has more than 2,500 career kills, was named the AAC Player of the Year, while Amber Olson was the Setter of the Year.

• Yale is 23-2 overall and went 13-1 in the Ivy League before going on to win the conference tournament. Carly Diehl and Audrey Leak were voted first-team All-Ivy League.

PENN STATE IN ROUND OF 64

• Penn State is 23-0 in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1998.

• The Lions are 69-2 in sets played during that stretch, dropping one set to Howard in 2017 and one to Towson in 2021.

• The 23 wins came against 14 different teams from nine current conferences.

• Rec Hall was the venue for 22 of the 23 matches.

NATIONAL RANKINGS STREAK

• Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll.

• The Lions have now been ranked for 518 consecutive weeks dating back to the end of the 1988 season.