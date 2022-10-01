Women’s Volleyball Now 8-2 in Last 10 Matches, Sweep Maritime Tri-Match
The Women’s volleyball team started the month of October by winning two more matches at a Tri-Match Hosted by SUNY Maritime in the Bronx.
The Bearcats defeated Sarah Lawrence and SUNY Maritime each in four sets to improve to 12-6 overall as the schedule reaches the mid-point of the season.
The Bearcats won the first two sets in each match, dropped the third, but came back to take the fourth to also own a record of 7-1 against teams that compete in the Skyline Conference.
HIGHLIGHTS
Bearcats 3, Sarah Lawrence 1 (25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23)
Amina Muminovic 29 assists, 14 digs
Minami Ebihara 26 digs
Lizaveta Kushner 10 kills, Four aces, 14 digs
Isabella Doring Eight kills, 13 digs
Anesa Feratovic Eight kills, 11 digs
Julia Perkowski Five blocks
Fernanda Zamora Six kills, Four aces, Five digs
Bearcats 3, SUNY Maritime 1 (25-11, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17)
Julia Perkowski 14 Kills (.667), Six blocks
Amina Muminovic 28 assists, Five aces, Nine digs
Lizaveta Kushner Eight kills, Six digs
Emilie Kaziu Four kills, Seven digs
🏐 Bearcats Sweep SUNY Maritime Tri-Match! #BaruchVolleyball @BaruchBearcatAD @BaruchCollege @BaruchSAAC @BaruchCampus @CUNYAC pic.twitter.com/4Z6QkD5zax
— Baruch College Athletics (@BaruchAthletics) October 1, 2022