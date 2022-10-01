Women’s Volleyball Now 8-2 in Last 10 Matches, Sweep Maritime Tri-Match

Next Match: at Pratt Institute 10/4/2022 | 7:00 PM October 04 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Pratt Institute History

The Women’s volleyball team started the month of October by winning two more matches at a Tri-Match Hosted by SUNY Maritime in the Bronx.

The Bearcats defeated Sarah Lawrence and SUNY Maritime each in four sets to improve to 12-6 overall as the schedule reaches the mid-point of the season.

The Bearcats won the first two sets in each match, dropped the third, but came back to take the fourth to also own a record of 7-1 against teams that compete in the Skyline Conference.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bearcats 3, Sarah Lawrence 1 (25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23)

Amina Muminovic 29 assists, 14 digs

Minami Ebihara 26 digs

Lizaveta Kushner 10 kills, Four aces, 14 digs

Isabella Doring Eight kills, 13 digs

Anesa Feratovic Eight kills, 11 digs

Julia Perkowski Five blocks

Fernanda Zamora Six kills, Four aces, Five digs