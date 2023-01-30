Women’s Volleyball, Lindsey Kelly Earn Statistical Championships in Assists Per Set

INDIANAPOLIS – The Ivy League Champion Princeton University Women’s volleyball team along with senior Lindsey Kelly are the 2022 NCAA Division I Statistical Champions in Assists Per Set, both as a team and individually.

The Tigers led the Nation in assists per set with an average of 13.80, while Kelly led the Nation individually with 12.10. Kelly adds to an impressive list of Accolades from the 2022 season, where was named American Volleyball Coaches Association (ACVA) Honorable Mention All-America, AVCA Northeast All-Region, Ivy League Player of the Year, First Team All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC), First Team All-Ivy and College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District.

Princeton was most recently an NCAA Statistical Championship in 2004, when they led the Nation in digs per set with 20.29. The most recent individual to earn an NCAA Statistical Championship was Jenny McReynolds ’08, who led the Nation with 6.83 digs per set.

Additionally, the Tigers finished second in the Nation in Kills per set (14.74), 17th in hitting percentage (.275) and 31St in digs per set (16.28). Senior Cameron Dame finished the season ranked No. 16 in the Nation in digs per set (5.11) while sophomore Mariah Haislip and freshman Lucia Scalamandre ranked No. 33 and No. 36 in hitting percentage (.379 and .378).

The 2022 season saw Princeton finish with a 21-4 overall record, along with a 13-1 record in Ivy League play, en route to the Tigers’ 19th Ivy League title.