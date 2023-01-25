Women’s volleyball, law school rankings and Association for Computing Machinery Fellowship





Results #1. Which Northwestern Professor did the Association for Computing Machinery name an ACM Fellow?

Professor Jessica Hullman Professor Jessica Hullman

Professor Samir Khuller Professor Samir Khuller

Professor Ian Horswill Professor Ian Horswill

Professor Marcelo Worsley Professor Marcelo Worsley #2. The Pritzker School of Law has opted out of US News rankings. Which of the following law schools has not recently done the same?

Harvard Law School Harvard Law School

University of Chicago Law School University of Chicago Law School

Yale Law School Yale Law School

Stanford Law School Stanford Law School #3. NU Women’s Volleyball recruited Julia Sangiacomo, a transfer student, as a new outside hitter. Which college did Sangiacomo come from?

University of California, Berkeley University of California, Berkeley

Dartmouth College Dartmouth College

Santa Clara University Santa Clara University

University of Cincinnati University of Cincinnati #4. Employees of which nearby Starbucks location voted to unionize last Thursday?

Westfield Old Orchard Westfield Old Orchard

Norris Norris

Downtown Evanston Downtown Evanston

Oak Park Oak Park #5. What was the final score in the men’s basketball game against Wisconsin?

66-63 66-63

74-52 74-52

71-63 71-63

66-48 66-48 Finish

