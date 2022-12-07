Women’s volleyball is Booming in the US

Women’s volleyball, which has grown steadily stateside for years, is now experiencing a full-blown domestic boom.

State of play: The NCAA tournament is currently underway and the college game’s growing popularity are a couple of the reasons for fans — and investors — to be excited right now.

Youth participation: Girls high school volleyball participation has increased 15% since 2002 and 8.4% since 2012, pushing it ahead of basketball as the second-most popular sport, per the Wall Street Journal. It even gained Athletes during the pandemic, when most sports saw a drop.

College viewership: Last year’s NCAA final drew an ESPN record 1.2 million viewers, and the single-game, regular-season attendance record was set twice back in September.

Pro leagues: There were no US Women’s pro Leagues in 2020. By 2024, there could be four: Athletes Unlimited (launched in 2021), League One Volleyball (begins in 2024), Pro Volleyball Federation (begins in 2024) and Volleyball League of America (begins in 2023).

Olympic success: The US won its first-ever Women’s indoor volleyball Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo.

What they’re saying: Volleyball’s fast pace and athleticism “is really well-suited to social and digital, where it connects with younger audiences,” Athletes Unlimited CEO and co-founder Jon Patricof tells Axios.

The big picture: With more kids playing volleyball, the college game has become more talent-rich and exciting at a time when media companies are expanding their coverage of women’s sports.

The ensuing viewership increase has fueled Investor interest in building out the professional landscape.

The cycle should continue as pro leagues like Athletes Unlimited, which struck an exclusive deal with ESPN last month to carry its 2023 fall season, expanding their coverage.

Zoom out: The domestic landscape still pales in comparison to what the sport looks like abroad, where hundreds of Americans play in established leagues with huge events.

Yes, but: Perhaps in time the pro options stateside will provide the right mix to keep the best players at home.

They could supplement Athletes Unlimited’s fall season ($20,000 salary) with PVF in the spring ($60,000), or go with League One Volleyball’s youth-to-pro developmental system.

The bottom line: Volleyball’s boom happened slowly and then all at once. It’s also only just beginning.