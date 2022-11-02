Women’s Volleyball Hosts Two Matches this Weekend, Senior Day set for Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s volleyball team (5-13, 4-6 Ivy) will host Ivy League Competitors Columbia (4-15, 1-9 Ivy) on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 pm followed by Cornell (4-15, 2-8) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 pm Saturday’s match will Honor the team’s three seniors. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

What to Know

– Harvard has defeated both Cornell and Columbia earlier this season on the road. The Crimson earned their first 3-0 sweep of the season over the Big Red, led by first-year Brynne Faltinsky’s career-high 13 kills. They then took down Columbia 3-1, once again with a strong performance from Faltinsky. She went on to earn Ivy League Rookie of the Week after the two matches.

– The Crimson are currently 4-6 in Ivy League contests and hope to even their slate this weekend, which keeps them in the running for the Ivy League Championship Tournament, conducted between the top four Ivy League teams.

– Friday night’s Matchup against Cornell will also serve as a fundraiser to raise awareness for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The Harvard Volleyball Team has teamed up with Vs. Cancer, a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, to give these children a healthier and happier future. You can learn more about the organization and see how to Donate and get involved with the link at the top of the page.

– Saturday’s match will Honor the team’s three seniors: Bella Almanza , Kate Condra and Jamie Rao for their contributions to the Crimson volleyball team over the past four seasons.

Up Next

Harvard volleyball finishes out their regular season with two road matches on Friday, No. 11 at Brown and Saturday, Nov. 12 at Yale. Both matches will stream on ESPN+.