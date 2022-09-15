Women’s Volleyball Hosts Alumnae Game, Green/White Scrimmage on Friday

HONOLULU–Just in time to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of both Title IX and Rainbow Wahine athletics, this Friday, Sept. 16, the University of Hawai’i Women’s volleyball team will renew its annual Alumnae Game at 5:30 pm followed by a Green / White scrimmage and various skills competitions between current UH team members beginning at 7:05 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Admission is FREE to both matches.

ALUMNAE (Playing and Attending) Kalei Adolpho (2011-14)

Bailey Choi (2019)

Darlene “Nena” Costales Richards (1975)

Taylor Higgins (2013-16)

Paula Sue Jenkins (1975-77)

Savannah Kahakai (2014-17)

Liz Lee (1975)

Courtney Lelepali (2011-13)

Sarah Mason (2005-06)

Beth McLachlin (1974-75, 77)

Waynette Mitchell (1976-79)

Marilyn Moniz (1972-75)

Tai Manu-Olevao (2012-15)

Kelly Ong Bauer (2004-06)

Sista Palakiko-Beazley (1980-83)

LeeAnn Pestana Satele (1981-84)

Joan Lui Raines (1985)

McKenna Ross (2016-19)

Chanteal Satele Malepeai (2010-11)

Lisa Strand (1981-84)

Kristina Tuaniga (2010-13)

Raeceen Woolford Satele (2004-07)

Melissa Villaroman Avery (2000-03)

Marcie Wurts Nowack (2004-07)

