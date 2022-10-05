Women’s Volleyball Heads to Raleigh for CIAA Round-Up This Weekend

BOWIE, Md. – The The Bowie State Women’s volleyball team will travel back to Raleigh, NC for the last Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Volleyball Round-Up Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 9 Hosted by both Saint Augustine’s University and Shaw University.

Bowie State will face Claflin (9-3, 4-3 CIAA) on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 1 pm Sunday’s matches will feature a Matchup with Fayetteville State (7-8, 6-1 CIAA) at 9 am and a Clash with Livingstone (0-10, 0-7 CIAA) at 1 pm to conclude the round up. All three matches will be played at Shaw in CC Spaulding Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs enter the round up with a 6-6 record and a 3-4 mark in league action. BSU suffered back-to-back losses to both Elizabeth City State and Shaw by the scores of 3-0 on Sunday (Oct. 3) and Monday (Oct. 4).

Bowie State statistical leaders feature top Offensive players and Graduate seniors Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD) who has 92 Kills (2.97 Kills per set), Graduate senior Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ) (72 kills) and junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) (71 kills). Grossman has a team-high 230 total assists – she ranks fifth in the CIAA (208 assists) against conference opponents. Meanwhile junior Neysha Washington (Winchester, VA) Ranks fourth in the CIAA with a 3.58 digs per set average – she has 156 total digs on the season.

The round-up features all 12 member institutions of the CIAA, featuring the CIAA Northern Division which includes Bowie State, Elizabeth City State, Lincoln (PA) Virginia State, Virginia State, Shaw and Virginia Union along with the Fayetteville State, Claflin, Johnson C. Smith, Winston-Salem State, Livingstone and Saint Augustine’s that make up the Southern Division.

