Women’s Volleyball Heads to Lincoln (PA) Thursday for Road Finale

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s volleyball program will travel to Lincoln (PA) on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) division contest and road finale. First serve is set for 6 pm

When: Thursday, October 27| 6:00 p.m

Where: Manuel Rivero Gymnasium (Lincoln, PA)

The Matchup

Bowie State owns a 16-13 record against Lincoln (PA) since 2007. The Bulldogs have won the last five matches against the Lions, including a 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-23) sweep in Bowie, MD is Oct. 17.

Bowie State

BSU enters Thursday’s competition with a 9-11 record. The Bulldogs are 5-9 against conference opponents this year, coming off a 3-1 setback to Shaw Monday at home. The Bulldogs fell by the scores of 15-25, 21-25, 25-14, 5-25. Graduate senior Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD) with 12 Kills while Regan Amos (Reisterstown, MD) added a team-high nine assists both freshman Nadera Avery (Temple Hills, MD) and Graduate senior Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ) contributed three blocks apiece.

Lincoln (PA)

The Lions are 5-16 overall and 1-12 in the CIAA this season. LUPA is coming off a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20 and 25-18) setback to Virginia Union Monday on the road. Haley Loper led the effort with eight kills and 12 digs while Jaida Lumpkin had 10 assists. LUPA is 3-4 at home this season; the Lions Lone conference win was against Livingstone (3-0) back on Sept. 25.

Up Next

Bowie State will close out the regular season on Monday, Oct. 31 against Virginia State. Game time is set at 6 pm

