Women’s Volleyball has 10 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball had 10 student-athletes named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National Office.

Coyotes earning the Honor included Alana Lamley (SO/Kansas City, Mo.), Alexis Utz (JR/Kansas City, Mo.), Allisan McGowan (SR/Pratt, Kan.), Cortney Hanna (SR/Lawrence, Kan.) , Courtney Beers (SO/Olathe, Kan.), Delaney Nash (SR/Salina, Kan.), Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.), Maddy Beckett (SR/Halstead, Kan.), Melinna Schumann (SO/ Sabetha, Kan.) and Morgan Bryand (SR/Wichita, Kan.).

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the Eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

A total of 609 Women’s volleyball student-athletes across the country earned Scholar-Athlete honors. Graceland (Iowa) led the country with 19 honorees. Concordia (Neb.) was second with 18.

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.