Women’s Volleyball Goes Five Sets with UT Martin in Road Loss

The Lindenwood Women’s volleyball team (7-12, 4-6 OVC) went five sets with OVC-leading UT Martin in a 3-2 loss on Friday night in Martin, Tenn.

OVERVIEW

Lindenwood came out strong in the first set, as the Lions outhit the Skyhawks and compiled 16 kills. UT Martin took a 12-6 lead, but the Lions clawed their way back to tie the set at 23-23. Lindenwood took a 24-23 lead before the Skyhawks responded quickly to earn a 27-25 win. The Lions answered the call in the second set, which was close early. Lindenwood was able to pull away to a 19-13 advantage, but UT Martin evened up the score at 24-24. Abby VanBuskirk put Lindenwood up one, and Lindenwood closed out the set with a 26-24 win to even up the match at 1-1.

UT Martin roared to a 25-8 win in set three, but the Lions stood strong and fought back in the fourth set. Similar to the first three sets, neither team pulled away until one squad registered double-digit points. The Skyhawks took a 12-9 lead before the Lions went on a six-point run with the help of two kills by Taylor Gentemann . Lindenwood forced a fifth set after winning 25-18 in the fourth frame.

The Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the final set, but UT Martin was able to take momentum with a 7-6 lead. Nyah Wilson tied the set at 12-12, however, the Skyhawks registered three-straight kills to earn a 3-2 win over the Lions.

LEADERS

Mackenzi Sifuentes (12 K, 4 BLK, .250 A%)

Abby VanBuskirk (35 A, 5 K, .364 A%, 1 ACE, 3 BLK)

Amber Schade (10 K, 2 Aces, 12 Digs)

Taylor Gentemann (10 K, 2 ACE, 3 BLK)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will close out the weekend with a contest against UT Martin on Saturday at 2:00 pm in Martin, Tenn.