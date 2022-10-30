Women’s Volleyball finishes regular season with sweeps of Potsdam, Plattsburgh

Next Match: Vassar 11/1/2022 | Nov. 01 (Support) Vassar History

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – RIT closed the regular season with a pair of victories over Potsdam, 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-14) and Plattsburgh, 3-0 (32-30, 25-10, 25-15), Saturday. Both matches were played at Skidmore.

RIT 3, POTSDAM 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-14)

Sophomore outside hitter Liv Benard totaled a match-high 12 kills.

added seven Kills on .545 attacking. Junior setter Sydney Neff finished with 36 assists, five digs and three assisted blocks.

RIT 3, PLATTSBURGH 0 (32-30, 25-10, 25-15)

Benard notched 14 kills and 13 digs for her ninth double-double of the season.

Grad student middle Blocker Calista Gasper added 10 kills on .438 hitting.

RIT earned the fourth seed for next week’s Liberty League Tournament and will host fifth-seeded Vassar on Tuesday (Nov. 1) at a time to be announced.