Women’s Volleyball finishes regular season with sweeps of Potsdam, Plattsburgh
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – RIT closed the regular season with a pair of victories over Potsdam, 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-14) and Plattsburgh, 3-0 (32-30, 25-10, 25-15), Saturday. Both matches were played at Skidmore.
RIT 3, POTSDAM 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-14)
- Sophomore outside hitter Liv Benard totaled a match-high 12 kills.
- Junior libero Hailey Blixt totaled a match-high 15 digs
- Sophomore Middle Blocker Cat Vento added seven Kills on .545 attacking.
- Junior setter Sydney Neff finished with 36 assists, five digs and three assisted blocks.
RIT 3, PLATTSBURGH 0 (32-30, 25-10, 25-15)
- Benard notched 14 kills and 13 digs for her ninth double-double of the season.
- Grad student middle Blocker Calista Gasper added 10 kills on .438 hitting.
- Junior defensive specialist Jessica Klein was credited with 14 digs
- Vento added seven kills and six blocks (one solo).
RIT earned the fourth seed for next week’s Liberty League Tournament and will host fifth-seeded Vassar on Tuesday (Nov. 1) at a time to be announced.