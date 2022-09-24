Women’s Volleyball falls twice at Scranton Invite
SCRANTON, Pa. – The RIT Women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on the second day of the Electric City Invitational, Hosted by Scranton, falling to Rowan, 3-2 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15 -13) and Messiah, 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23).
ROWAN 3, RIT 2 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13)
- Sophomore outside hitter Liv Benard tied a career-high with 17 kills and added 14 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.
- Junior defensive specialist Hailey Blixt picked up a career-high 25 digs and added four service aces.
- Junior setter Marie Fraser compiled career-highs of 44 assists, 12 digs and three service aces while notching four blocks (three assisted).
- Junior middle Blocker Grace Phelan logged a career-high 11 kills on .455 attacking along with a personal-best five service aces.
- Sophomore outside hitter Samantha Cox totaled 10 kills.
MESSIAH 3, RIT 1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23)
- Benard broke her career high with 21 kills to go along with seven digs and three service aces.
- Fraser compiled 34 assists and nine digs.
- Blixt was credited with 15 digs and a career-high seven service aces.
- Senior middle Blocker Emelia Mislan picked up a career-high 13 digs.
WHAT’S NEXT
RIT opens Liberty League play at Ithaca on Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 6:00 pm