Women’s Volleyball falls twice at Scranton Invite

SCRANTON, Pa. – The RIT Women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on the second day of the Electric City Invitational, Hosted by Scranton, falling to Rowan, 3-2 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15 -13) and Messiah, 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23).

ROWAN 3, RIT 2 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13)

Sophomore outside hitter Liv Benard tied a career-high with 17 kills and added 14 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.

Junior defensive specialist Hailey Blixt picked up a career-high 25 digs and added four service aces.

picked up a career-high 25 digs and added four service aces. Junior setter Marie Fraser compiled career-highs of 44 assists, 12 digs and three service aces while notching four blocks (three assisted).

compiled career-highs of 44 assists, 12 digs and three service aces while notching four blocks (three assisted). Junior middle Blocker Grace Phelan logged a career-high 11 kills on .455 attacking along with a personal-best five service aces.

logged a career-high 11 kills on .455 attacking along with a personal-best five service aces. Sophomore outside hitter Samantha Cox totaled 10 kills.

MESSIAH 3, RIT 1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23)

Benard broke her career high with 21 kills to go along with seven digs and three service aces.

Fraser compiled 34 assists and nine digs.

Blixt was credited with 15 digs and a career-high seven service aces.

Senior middle Blocker Emelia Mislan picked up a career-high 13 digs.

WHAT’S NEXT

RIT opens Liberty League play at Ithaca on Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 6:00 pm