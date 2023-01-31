Women’s Volleyball Falls to UConn in Dog Pound Challenge

Next Match: vs. Bryant University 9/17/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 17 (Sat) / 11:00 AM vs. Bryant University History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s volleyball team fell to the UConn Huskies in three sets during the opening round of the Dog Pound Challenge at UConn.

“I thought we did a lot of good things tonight,” said Head Coach Will Condon . “We had our Moments were we were really playing at a high level and controlling the play. It was a great atmosphere and environment and I feel like our players learned a great deal about competing at this level.”

The Lions dropped the first set by a final score of 13-25, but closed things up to make a match out of the second set, ending in a 21-25 loss. Finally, the third set ended in a tough 14-25 loss for the Lions.

Nyah Wilson led the way with 10 Kills throughout the evening, and also sat atop the digs Leaderboard next to Jessie Seidel recording 11 total digs a piece. Mackenzi Sifuentes tallied the best hitting percentage for the Lions, ending the night at .211. Madilyn Dement set the tone attacking wise, recording 39 total attacks to top both the Huskies and Lions leaderboards in that category. Other Lions’ leaders were Abby VanBuskirk with 17 total set assists and Rebecca Janke with four total blocks.

“I thought we competed hard, passed pretty well and had some opportunities,” said Condon. “UConn just did a better job of adjusting and making moves.”

Up next, the Lions will make a quick turnaround for a double header on the second day of the Dog Pound Challenge, with an 11:00AM EST match against Bryant and a 4:30PM EST match against Brown.