Women’s volleyball falls to Mustangs 3-1 | Sports

The University of Cincinnati (UC) volleyball team lost to Southern Methodist University (SMU) in an exciting match Friday night at Fifth Third Arena, dropping their record to 3-10 (1-2 in-conference). The two teams have met 15 times, with Cincinnati’s record against the American Athletic Conference (AAC) now sitting at 4-11.

The Bearcats stayed even with the Mustangs throughout the first set. UC’s hitting percentage during the first set was .111. However, it could not best SMU’s .282. SMU ended the set with a win, 25-20.

The next set was not as close as the Mustangs extended their advantage. SMU dominated virtually all aspects, including a hitting percentage that topped UC’s, 0.355 to 0.195. The Mustangs again won the set 25-17.

The third set featured a rejuvenated Bearcat team as it came out with fire and jumped ahead of SMU early. The set was full of kills on both ends, SMU with 17 and UC with 15. Carly Glendinning led the team throughout the night with 18 kills. The Bearcats topped the Mustangs 25-23 in the third set.

The fourth set was neck and neck, with the Bearcats keeping it close until the final hit. SMU once again dominated in hitting percentage, besting UC 0.487 to 0.303.

During the entire game, the Mustangs beat the Bearcats in almost all aspects other than digs. Cincinnati fought hard but could not overcome the 2-0 deficit SMU put on them early in the end.

Featured on the stat sheet for the red and black was senior Maria Tobergte, who posted 16 digs on the evening, her season-best. Outside hitter Shaye Eggleston recorded 12 digs and 15 kills, her third double-double.

The Bearcats’ next match is on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 pm, where they take on conference rival Memphis Tigers at home.