Women’s volleyball falls to Flyers at home

With over a week to go until Mid-American Conference (MAC) play, Ball State Women’s Volleyball (8-2, 0-0) fell in its final non-conference home game of the season to Dayton (6-4, 0- 0) in five sets (25-17, 21-25, 17-25, 25-23, 12-15).

On a night where offense was inconsistent for the Cardinals, kills were distributed evenly across the team.

“There would be moments where we were playing well, but then so many errors on our side that we just let them [Dayton] off the hook,” head Coach Kelli Miller Phillips said.

Those errors totaled up to 26 attacking errors, seven reception errors and three blocking errors. Despite the errors, four Cardinals reached double-digits in kills.

Senior opposite Natalie Mitchem had a team-high 13 kills followed by junior outside hitter Cait Snyder with 12 and redshirt junior middle blocker Cailyn Bolser with 11.

“You prepare Everyday in practice and when we are on the bench we are told to always be ready so when you get put in you know that you have been put in to bring some energy and bring some spark,” Bolser said.

Senior outside hitter Natalie Risi tallied 10 kills and had the second most digs for the Cardinals with 19 alongside sophomore setter Megan Wielonski.

Reigning MAC West Division Offensive Player of the Week and senior middle Blocker Marie Plitt notched seven kills, two blocks and two digs in the loss to the Flyers.

Ball State heads to West Lafayette, Indiana this weekend for the Stacey Clark Classic starting Sept. 16 at 4 pm against Northern Kentucky.

