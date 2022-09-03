Women’s Volleyball Edges North Carolina A&T in Five

The Lindenwood Women’s volleyball team beat North Carolina A&T in five sets in their final match of the Wildcat Classic at Davidson College.

“We started off a little slow and A&T took advantage. But we did a good job of regrouping and were willing to work for points,” said Head Coach Will Condon . “Maddie had a great match for us, giving an Offensive option in the front and back row. Abby did a good job of finding her but also spreading the ball around.”

The Lions fell 17-25 in the first set, but came back to win the second 25-20. The third set went to North Carolina A&T in a close 23-25 ​​final score, but the Lions came back to win the fourth set 25-19. The fifth set went to Lindenwood in a close 15-12 win, wrapping up a tough day of volleyball with a win.

Madilyn Dement made the All-Tournament team, rounding out her extremely strong weekend with a team-leading 17 Kills on the day. The sophomore also knocked down two service aces and was critical to the strong Lindenwood offense, proving to be a huge contributor for the second day in a row. Abby VanBuskirk led the way in the assists category yet again, recording 51 total set assists during the five sets, keeping the offense moving with her efforts.

Nyah Wilson was another Lion that put forth a convincing performance for a second day in a row, leading the team with 18 total digs and three service aces to tie Taylor Gentemann in the service ace category. Wilson also had the second most kills on the day, putting up 11 total throughout her five sets.

“Overall it was a good weekend for us,” said Condon. “I feel like we got better as a team, learned a lot about ourselves and continue to grow. We saw a wide variety of teams and had our moments in each match.”

Up next, the Lions will head to the Dog Pound Challenge at UConn for a match next Friday against the hosts, UConn, at 7:00PM EST.