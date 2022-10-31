Women’s Volleyball Earns #2 Seed for Skyline Championship
FARMINGDALE, NY | The six-team field is set for the 2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Volleyball Championship, with First-Round matches on Tuesday night.
Farmingdale State finished with a 10-1 record in conference play and will enter the Playoffs as the #2 seed. The Rams have earned a First-Round bye and will play the Winner of #6 Mount Saint Mary (6-5) and #3 Manhattanville (10-1) on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 pm
The other side of the bracket features #5 Old Westbury (6-5) at #4 St. Joseph’s-Long Island (8-3), with the Winner heading to top-seeded Merchant Marine (10-1) on Thursday.
The Championship Final will take place on Saturday, November 5th at the site of the highest-remaining seed. The Winner of the Championship will receive Skyline’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.
2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Volleyball Championship
- Merchant Marine
- Farmingdale State
- Manhattanville
- St. Joseph’s-Long Island
- Old Westbury
- Mount Saint Mary
First Round – Tuesday, November 1st
#6 Mount Saint Mary at #3 Manhattanville, 7pm
#5 Old Westbury at #4 St. Joseph’s-Long Island, 7pm
Semifinals – Thursday, November 3rd
MSMC/MVL Winner at #2 Farmingdale State, 7pm
OW/SJLI Winner at #1 Merchant Marine
Final – Saturday, November 5th
Semifinal winners (at highest remaining seed)
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
*****