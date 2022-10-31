Women’s Volleyball Earns #2 Seed for Skyline Championship

FARMINGDALE, NY | The six-team field is set for the 2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Volleyball Championship, with First-Round matches on Tuesday night.

Farmingdale State finished with a 10-1 record in conference play and will enter the Playoffs as the #2 seed. The Rams have earned a First-Round bye and will play the Winner of #6 Mount Saint Mary (6-5) and #3 Manhattanville (10-1) on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 pm

The other side of the bracket features #5 Old Westbury (6-5) at #4 St. Joseph’s-Long Island (8-3), with the Winner heading to top-seeded Merchant Marine (10-1) on Thursday.

The Championship Final will take place on Saturday, November 5th at the site of the highest-remaining seed. The Winner of the Championship will receive Skyline’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Volleyball Championship

Merchant Marine Farmingdale State Manhattanville St. Joseph’s-Long Island Old Westbury Mount Saint Mary

First Round – Tuesday, November 1st

#6 Mount Saint Mary at #3 Manhattanville, 7pm

#5 Old Westbury at #4 St. Joseph’s-Long Island, 7pm

Semifinals – Thursday, November 3rd

MSMC/MVL Winner at #2 Farmingdale State, 7pm

OW/SJLI Winner at #1 Merchant Marine

Final – Saturday, November 5th

Semifinal winners (at highest remaining seed)

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

*****