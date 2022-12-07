Women’s Volleyball Duo Selected for the NWAC West Region All-star Team

Submitted by South Puget Sound Community College

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) congratulates student-athletes Layne Martin and Emily Snider for being selected for the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) West Region All-Star Volleyball Team.

Outside Hitter Layne Martin ranked 10th in the NWAC with 3.04 Kills per set. She was one of the Vital players in leading the Clippers to take first place at the NWAC Crossover Tournament for the first time in the college’s history.

“Layne is a student-athlete who has left a Legacy to remember,” said Tusalava Kuaea, Head Women’s Volleyball Coach. “She holds one of the highest GPAs on the team and is always willing to mentor her teammates.” Layne will be graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree in Pre-Nursing in Spring 2023.

Setter Emily Snider has made multiple first-team all-tournament lists throughout the preseason and ended the season ranked 17th in the NWAC with 5.49 assists per set.

“Emily is an all-around amazing student-athlete who has made herself known throughout the NWAC and has left an astounding Legacy in the Clipper Volleyball program,” said Coach Kuaea. “She was one of the key players on the team that touches every volleyball, in every play, in every game, and has been a key member to attaining important wins this season.” Emily will be graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree in Pre-Nursing and a Certificate in Early Childhood Education in Spring 2023.

“I am so proud of Layne and Emily. They have been together playing volleyball since they were 10 years old and have grown so much,” said Coach Kuaea. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to Coach these remarkable girls and I look forward to watching them excel athletically and academically at the next level.”