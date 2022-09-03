Women’s Volleyball Drops Two in Davidson Wildcat Classic

Next Match: vs. North Carolina A&T State University 9/3/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 03 (Sat) / 2:00 PM vs. North Carolina A&T State University History

ST CHARLES, MO. -The Lindenwood Women’s volleyball team fell to Mexico State in three sets and Davidson in three sets on the first day of the Wildcat Classic at Davidson in North Carolina.

“I know that results may not appear to reflect it, but we learned a great deal today,” said Head Coach Will Condon . “We had our opportunities but just couldn’t finish sets the way we would want. “We are being shown areas that we can improve on and that’s what we need to grow as a team.”

The first match went to New Mexico State in three sets, falling 18-25 in the first, and then two very close overtime losses right after (25-27 in the second, 24-26 in the third). Nyah Wilson had another standout performance, leading the team with 11 total kills. The sophomore also led the way with 26 total receptions, and also added a solid seven digs to her stat line throughout the match. Abby VanBuskirk had an impactful performance on both sides of the ball, keeping the offense moving with her 28 total set assists while also tallying the most digs for the Lions with 13 total. Taylor Gentemann was a force from behind the line, knocking down an impressive team-leading six service aces, and also registered the second most Kills on the Squad with nine total.

The Lions took on the tournament hosts, Davidson, in their evening matchup, falling 13-25 in the first, 16-25 in the second, and 22-25 in the third. Madilyn Dement took the top spot for kills, registering 10 total. VanBuskirk had another strong match, tying with Wilson for most digs (six total) and also recording 23 set assists and three service aces to lead the Lions in both statistical categories. Mia Kunnert was close behind her, tallying five digs and also recording the most receptions with 22 overall.

“There were a lot of positives for us as a team. We like our willingness to battle, said Condon. “We like our ability to learn and make improvements. But, at this level nobody is going to wait for us so it’s on us to adapt and we are moving in that direction.”

The team will have another quick turnaround, taking on North Carolina A&T Tomorrow in the final match of the tournament at 2:00pm EST in Davidson, NC