Women’s Volleyball Drops Three to USI

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s volleyball team fell to the USI Screaming Eagles in three sets on Friday night in Southern Indiana.

“This was a disappointing match for us,” said Head Coach Will Condon . “Give USI credit for jumping on us early and never letting us get any traction. We had some moments where we started to put things together but just couldn’t sustain it.”

The Screaming Eagles won the first 20-25, the second 17-25, and the last set by a close 22-25 final score. The Lions put up a fight, but weren’t able to swing the momentum back in their favor.

Some Noteworthy players in tonight’s match were Mackenzi Sifuentes and Rebecca Janke who recorded eight kills each to lead the way for the Lions’ offense. Madilyn Dement knocked down an impressive three service aces throughout the match, while Abby VanBuskirk had a team-leading 26 total set assists. Jessie Seidel and Nyah Wilson tag-teamed the most receptions of the night, each recording 18 total receptions. Seidel also put up the highest number of digs for the Lions with 10 total, while Dement and Wilson were close behind with nine digs a piece.

“We get an opportunity tomorrow to even the score,” said Condon. “We will need a better effort but I think we are motivated.”

Up next, the Lions will turn around for a rematch at USI at 2:00 pm Tomorrow afternoon.