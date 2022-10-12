Women’s volleyball drops both weekend games to Houston and Tulane – The Oracle

Women’s volleyball has now lost five games in a row after falling to overcome Tulane on Friday and Houston on Sunday.

Against the Green Wave (6-10) on Friday, the Bulls (6-10) narrowly dropped three sets with scores of 23-25, 20-25 and 25-27, while taking one set 25-21. Despite taking the loss, USF led Tulane in every statistical category — points, kills, aces, blocks, assists and digs.

In the second Matchup of the weekend against Houston on Sunday, the Cougars proved to be too much for the Bulls to handle. USF dropped three sets again, but this time losing with a much larger margin of defeat: 13-25, 13-25 and 12-25.

Looking to bounce back this Friday, the Bulls will take on the Pirates at home.

Men’s soccer draws at UAB

South Florida’s men’s soccer tied UAB in Birmingham last Wednesday with a final score of 2-2.

This was the Bulls’ fourth game in a row without losing after starting their season 0-3-1. In addition to being winless, they were also scoreless, a concern which has been erased. South Florida has now scored in its last five games.

USF’s first goal came in the 35th minute from sophomore wing Jeffrey Copper, followed by sophomore midfielder Shion Soga’s goal in the 66th minute.

The Dragons could only manage six shots with three being on target compared to the Bulls’ 15 shots, seven of which were on target. South Florida was the most dominant team in the game, as it also generated eight corner kicks to the dragon’s zero.

After defeating Tulsa at home on Sunday, the Bulls look to extend their winning streak to six, as they are set to take on Stetson at home on Wednesday.

Men’s golf has a solid showing at Marquette Intercollegiate

Finishing 6 out of 14 in Milwaukee on Oct. 3, the Bulls men’s golf showed their ability to compete.

After placing 10 out of 18 at the Badger Invitational, and 11 out of 14 at the Windon Memorial Classic. This was South Florida’s best performance of the year.

Junior Runchanapong “Run” Youprayoung finished as the Bulls top performer of the weekend, individually placing 16 out of 86 golfers. Youprayoung finished with a final score of 215, just 11 points behind first place.

Sophomore Shubham Jaglan and freshman Nino Palmquist were the only other Bulls to finish in the top half of the rankings, placing 39 and 42, respectively.

Seeking to continue its upward trend, USF will compete in the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 16-17.