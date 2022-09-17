Women’s Volleyball Defeats CBU to Extend Win Streak

PHOENIX – Cal State Fullerton Women’s volleyball improves its winning streak to four games after taking down California Baptist 3-1 Friday evening in a neutral matchup at GCU Arena. With the win the Titans improve to 5-2 on the year.

The Titans jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after taking the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-21. The Lancer came storming back in the third set, taking it 25-15 after starting on a 14-1 run.

Fullerton refocused in the fourth set of the match, winning 25-20 while ending it on an impressive 7-1 run after trailing 19-18 late.

Julia Crawford led the Titans offensively with 14 kills to go along with 14 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Lyla Traylor had a game-high and career-high 24 digs while recording 10 kills for her fourth double-double of the year.

Elizabeth Schuster had another impressive night setting up her teammates, finishing the game with a game-high and season-high 45 assists.

The Titans are back in action Saturday night against Grand Canyon to wrap up the nonconference slate. First serve is set for 6:00 pm PT.

