Women’s Volleyball Collects One Major Award, Two All-ECAC Honors

ECAC RELEASE

DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) recently named its postseason awards for women’s volleyball, and freshman Lucia Scalamandre was named Rookie of the Year while Seniors Lindsey Kelly and Created by Avery collected All-ECAC honors.

In addition to being named ECAC Rookie of the Year, Scalamandre was also honored as the Ivy League Rookie of the Year and was named First Team All-Ivy League. She was also a seven-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week.

Kelly, the 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year, also earned Honorable Mention All-America honors along with American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Northeast Region Honors, and was named First Team All-Ivy League. She also ranks No. 2 in the Nation in assists per set.

Luoma was also named First Team All-Ivy League, and MVP of the Rutgers Tournament. In addition, she was honored as the Ivy League Player of the Week on two occasions in 2022.

ABOUT THE ECAC

