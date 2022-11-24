Women’s Volleyball Closes Regular Season at UC Santa Barbara, CSUN

ISLA VISTA, Calif.–The University of Hawai’i Women’s volleyball team (20-6, 17-1 Big West) takes its season-long 10-match win streak on the road to close out the 2022 regular season. The Rainbow Wahine will take on UC Santa Barbara (19-9, 15-3 BW) on Friday, Nov. 25 at The Thunderdome, followed by the season finale at CSUN (9-21, 4-14 BW) on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both matches are slated to start at 5:00 PM HT. Hawai’i needs one win to claim The Big West title.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #13 Date | Time | Opponent UC Santa Barbara | Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. HT

CSUN | Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. HT Location Friday – The Thunderdome (Isla Vista, Calif.)

Saturday – Premier America Credit Union Arena (Northridge, Calif.)

Friday – UC Santa Barbara

Saturday – CSUN Radio CBS 1500 (1500 AM) – Tiff Wells (Play-by-Play)

HAWAII VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (19-9, 15-3 Big West)Overall series record: UH leads 44-11

Streak: UH won 1

Head Coach: Nicole Lantagne Welch (10th season)

Last week, the Gauchos split their two conference matches – falling in a hard-fought, five setter at UC Davis (11/14/22) (which included a Marathon third set which the Aggies hung on to win at 40-38). UCSB then bounced back to sweep UC Riverside on the road two nights later.

Tallulah Froley and Michelle Ohwobete both led the Gauchos with 29 kills each in the two games. Mehana Ma’a dished out 59 assists averaging 7.38 assists/set and had 26 digs. Deni Wilson registered a team-high seven blocks. Macall Peed scooped up a team-best 27 digs in the two matches

At UC Davis, Ohwobete went off for 21 kills on 62 attacks while Froley added 17 kills. In all, four Gauchos put down double-digit kills

At UC Riverside, Froley tallied 12 kills to lead all players, while Peed had a team-high 13 digs.

HAWAII VS. CSUN (9-21, 4-14 Big West)Head Coach: John Price (First Season)

Overall series record: UH leads 29-2

Streak: UH has won last 15

Last week the Matadors split their matches, defeating UC Riverside in five sets on Thursday and a four set loss at UC Davis on Saturday.

Nicole Nevarez led CSUN with 26 Kills and a 2.89 hit%. Breanna Mitchell was a vacuum cleaner, picking up 51 total digs (5.67 digs/set). Taylor Hunter was in on a team-high eight blocks while Carisa Barron had a team-high 38 assists.

In CSUN’s five-set win at UC Riverside, Nevarez Barron and Taylor Oshrff all had over 10 kills to lead the Matadors.

At UCD, Nevarez struck again with a team-high 13 kills.

HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 106-35 (Fifth Season)

At Hawaii: Same

Big West: 75-9 (Fifth Season)

Head Coach Robyn Ah Mow record her 100th career win at UC Davis in UH’s five-set win over the Aggies on Oct. 29, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9.

record her 100th career win at UC Davis in UH’s five-set win over the Aggies on Oct. 29, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9. UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). She has recorded a 75-9 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three-time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head Coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles.

LAST TIME OUT…

On Friday night, Hawai’i overcame a slow start then powered past Cal Poly in four to avenge its lone loss in The Big West earlier this season, 16-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23.

On Friday night, Hawai’i overcame a slow start then powered past Cal Poly in four to avenge its lone loss in The Big West earlier this season, 16-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23. In Set 1, the Mustangs pulled away to briefly stun the Rainbow Wahine. But then UH started clicking on all cylinders as Amber Igiede and Caylen Alexander started to heat up putting down six and four kills respectively. Hawai’i sustained several long scoring runs throughout the rest of the match. In Set 2, UH scored 10-straight points with Kendra Ham serving, to take an 11-2 lead from which CP could not recover from. In Set 2 with Kate Lang behind the service line, UH scored a season-long 14-consecutive points to give UH an 18-5 lead. Cal Poly took command early, jumping out to a 7-1 lead and then extending it 10 10-3 to start Set 4. Hawai’i however did not panic, instead they started chipping away. With UH trailing at 20-16 and Lang going back to serve, the ‘bows reeled off seven-straight points to tie then leapfrog past the Mustangs as UH eventually won the frame, 25-23.

On Sunday, UH honored setter Mylana Byrd is Senior Night with a Sweep over CSU Bakersfield. The match tied for UH's fastest of the season (1:20) as the 'Bows, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12. Except for leading at 1-0 in Set 2, Hawai'i led almost from wire-to-wire. The 25-10 Set 2 win for UH marked it's most lopsided set win since defeating UC Davis last season 25-7.

is Senior Night with a Sweep over CSU Bakersfield. The match tied for UH’s fastest of the season (1:20) as the ‘Bows, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12. Except for leading at 1-0 in Set 2, Hawai’i led almost from wire-to-wire. The 25-10 Set 2 win for UH marked it’s most lopsided set win since defeating UC Davis last season 25-7. CSU Bakersfield struggled mightily to find an answer to Igiede and the UH squad. The Rainbow Wahine dominated in all facets of the match–on offense, outhitting the ‘Runners, 38-to-16 in Kills and .307-to-.050 in hitting percentage, 36-to-14 in assists, 6-to -2 in aces and 54.0-to-23.0 in total points. UH also out-dug CSUB 51-to-32 and out-blocked the Roadrunners, 10.0-to-5.0.

WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS