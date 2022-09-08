Women’s Volleyball beats Stockton – The Etownian

It’s Friday, Sept. 2, the Elizabethtown College Women’s volleyball team started out the season strong with two wins against Stockton University and Haverford College. In both games, Etown started falling behind but quickly made comebacks that led to their victories.

During the Stockton game, the Blue Jays lost the first match, then turned it around and won the next three, beating Stockton 3-1.

The game against Haverford was close and lasted all five sets. Haverford started up 2-1, so Etown really had to put on their game faces. During the fourth set, the Blue Jays were able to get a 14-5 lead with the help of senior Bryanna Miller and her three continuous aces. Haverford was having trouble keeping up with Etown’s pace. Sophomore Gracie Britten set Miller so she could score, ending the match 25-13.

The fifth set was close, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. Etown started off with a lead of 8-3 until Haverford brought up their score to 8-8 making it a tied game. Shortly after, Etown scored four more points bringing up the scores to 12-9. The game-winning point was made by Juniors Katie Scaggs and Georgianna Kahley when they blocked Haverford’s shot, ending the set 15-11.

After the game, middle hitter Scaggs said, “The games today were an awesome start to the season and the win was genuinely a team effort! Everyone gave it their all and I think that was really apparent on the court. Roll Jays.”

To see these girls in action, stop by their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Penn State Berks.