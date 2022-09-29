Women’s Volleyball at Wisconsin on B1G Network Friday, Hosts Michigan State Sunday

TICKETS | PARKING

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –

Well. 12 Penn State Women’s volleyball is back in action this weekend after suffering its first loss of the season in its most recent match. The Lions travel to Madison to take on No. 8 Wisconsin on Friday at 9 pm ET, and then return to Rec Hall to host Michigan State on Sunday at 1 pm ET. Friday’s match will air live on the B1G Network. Sunday’s match will stream on B1G+.

The Lions are 12-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten thanks to a 12-0 start that ranked as the program’s best since 2015. They dropped just three spots in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll thanks in large part to having two wins over nationally-ranked teams this season.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 30

9 pm ET | at No. 8 Wisconsin (7-3, 1-1 B1G) | B1G Network | Live Stats

Sunday, Oct. 2

1 pm | vs. Michigan State (9-4, 0-2 B1G) | Watch | Live Stats

MATCH THEMES/PROMOS

• Sunday

– THON Match – Sunday’s match will raise awareness of the THON event and the fight against pediatric cancer.

PARKING

• Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

• Parking For Women’s volleyball matches, fans are asked to park in the Nittany Deck or West Deck. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $6.00 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app.

•Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

SERIES HISTORY – OF WISCONSIN

• Penn State is 49-11 in the all-time series with Wisconsin. The teams first played in 1986.

• Each of the past two meetings have gone five sets. Penn State won with a reverse sweep at Rec Hall in 2019, while the Badgers won in Madison in 2021.

• The Lions are 19-8 against the Bagers in Madison.

SCOUTING WISCONSIN

• Wisconsin is ranked eighth in the Nation and is 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten following a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

• The Badgers rank second in the Big Ten and 16th in the Nation in aces/set (2.00).

• Danielle Hart Ranks second in the Nation in blocks/set (1.67).

• Wisconsin, which is the defending national champion, was picked first in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. Sarah Franklin, Devyn Robinson, and Anna Smrek were voted to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

SERIES HISTORY – MICHIGAN STATE

• Penn State is 52-7 in the all-time series with Michigan State. The teams first played in 1985.

• The Lions have won 15 straight matches in the series. The Spartans’ last win came at Rec Hall in 2013.

• Penn State is 26-3 against Michigan State at Rec Hall.

SCOUTING MICHIGAN STATE

• Michigan State is 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten following losses to Nebraska and Rutgers last weekend.

• Nalani Iosia Ranks third in the Big Ten in digs/set (4.16).

• The Spartans were picked 11th in the Big Ten Preseason Poll.

NEAR THE TOP IN BLOCKS

• Penn State Ranks second in the Nation in blocks/sets at 3.07.

• Allie Holland Ranks fifth in the nation in blocks/sets at 1.57, while Taylor Trammell is 44th at 1.28.

PENN STATE VS. BIG TEN

• Penn State is 612-118-1 all-time against current members of the Big 10.

• The Lions have winning records against 12 of the 13 teams in the conference. They have a winning percentage of better than .730 against all 12 of those teams.

REC HALL SUCCESS

• Penn State is 688-51 (.931) all-time at Rec Hall.

• The Lions are 319-33 (.906) against Big Ten opponents at Rec Hall and 366-18 (.953) against non-conference opponents.

UP NEXT

• Penn State goes on the road to play No. 6 Ohio State on Friday, Oct. 7. The match will air live on B1G Network.