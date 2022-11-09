Women’s Volleyball Announces 2023 Signing Class

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Women’s volleyball team announced its 2023 signing class on Wednesday, featuring setter Ashley Mullen and middle blocker Brooklyn Briscoe.

Ashley Mullen

Setter – Kansas City, Mo. (Liberty High School) – 5-10

Mullen was ranked as the No. 4 setter in the country and 26th overall Recruit by Prep Volleyball in 2022 … ranked as the No. 12 overall Recruit by Just Women’s Sports … a Kansas City Metro Sports Player of the Year Finalist … selected as an UnderArmour All-American and will compete in the UnderArmour All-American game this December … her junior season in 2021, Mullen received First Team All -State (MSHAA), All-District and Suburban All-Conference honors … alongside her sister, Abby, helped Liberty High School to the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Championship her senior season this fall … amassed 3,457 assists in her collegiate career, including 1,124 as a senior (10.1 AST/S) and 1,094 as a junior (11.5 AST/S) … ​​also racked up 177 aces in four years as a Blue Jay, averaging 0.5 aces per set … finished her final season at Liberty with a 35- 3 record and a runner-up finish in the Class 5 District 8 Playoffs … spent last summer with the USA National Training Development Program (19U) in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sealy Says: “Mullen is someone who has played at a very high level in club volleyball and been a part of the USA national team developmental program,” said head Coach Michael Sealy . “She is a creative setter who can run a sophisticated offense from a variety of positions on the court. We know that she is going to elevate our gym on day one and are excited about her future here.”

Brooklyn Briscoe

Middle Blocker – San Diego, Calif. (Santa Fe Christian High School) – 6-4

Briscoe was ranked at No. 32 in Prep Volleyball’s top 150 for the 2022 class … named First Team Coastal All-League her junior season in 2021 … helped Santa Fe Christian High School to the CIF San Diego Section Division I Championship last weekend, Qualifying for the 2022 state Playoffs … named to the 2022 and 2021 AVCA High School All-American Watch List … … named to the Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) Class of 2023 Watch List in 2022, which makes her eligible for selection to the 2022 JCA All-National Team … competed for the JVA 17s All-National Team in summer 2022 … played for professional beach volleyball pioneer and Olympian Gail (Castro) Malone … has 374 Kills (3.9 KPS) and 75 blocks (0.8 BPS) and counting her senior season … totaled 306 Kills (3.6 KPS ) and 75 blocks (0.9 BPS) as a junior.

Sealy Says: “Brooklyn is a dynamic, rangy middle Attacker and will provide us with a great presence on the net,” Sealy said. “Brooklyn has dominated matches attacking in front of and behind the setter and we look forward to having her in the gym. We think she will make an immediate impact.”